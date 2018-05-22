'Felony Lane Gang' suspect in McCracken Co. theft arrested in Lo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Felony Lane Gang' suspect in McCracken Co. theft arrested in Louisville

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Kala Hameister, originally from the Minneapolis, Minnesota area (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office) Kala Hameister, originally from the Minneapolis, Minnesota area (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A woman accused of taking a purse from a car at a McCracken County daycare has been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. 

According to law enforcement,  the woman is part of organized burglary and ID theft rings in Florida and around the U.S. 

The McCracken County theft took place on February 13. The victim said someone took her purse from a car parked on the Kiddie Kottage Day Care parking lot in the 1900 block of Husbands Road.

Detectives learned the suspect tried to cash stolen checks at banks around the Lexington, Ky. area. That victim was from Montgomery City, Ky. The suspect tried to use the name of the victim from McCracken County.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Kala Hameister from Minneapolis, Minnesota area. It was also learned she was part of the "Felony Lane Gang." The name stems from the suspects using the drive-through lane at banks farthest from the actual bank employee, in order to try to hide the identity of the person using the false identity.    

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect for ID theft. She was arrested in Louisville on May 17. Other warrants were served at that time. She also faces drug charges out of Jefferson County, Ky. She is awaiting extradition back to McCracken County.

The sheriff's office reminds the public not to leave valuables in their vehicles.

