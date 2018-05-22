Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl in parking lot

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of synthetic fentanyl, a schedule I controlled substance.

Brandon Keith Donner, 30, appeared before United States District Judge Ronnie L. White according to the United States Attorney's Office. He is being held at the Dunklin County, Mo. Jail.

Documents from the Department of Justice said DEA Agents used a confidential informant to purchase 218 grams of a solution containing fentanyl from Donner in a Cape Girardeau parking lot on Oct. 23, 2017.

At the time of that transaction, Donner explained to the informant that he mixed the substance from a powder and that it could be used as a nose spray.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab learned that the substance Donner sold as 218.81 grams contained a synthetic analogue of fentanyl and a schedule I controlled substance.

Donner pleaded guilty on May 21, 2018 to the charges and his sentencing is set for Aug. 20.

He faces a maximum punishment of 20 years of imprisonment and a fine up to $1,000,000.

