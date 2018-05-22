The Latest: Greitens' computer data tampering case continued

A House investigatory committee has expanded its membership for a special session to determine whether to impeach Gov. Eric Greitens. (Source: St. Louis Police Department)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on allegations against Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

10 a.m.

A St. Louis judge has continued the computer data tampering case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to July 2.

Judge Madeline Connolly issued the ruling during a brief hearing Tuesday. Jack Garvey, one of Greitens' attorneys, says the delay is because the case is still pending before a grand jury.

The Republican governor is accused of disclosing a donor list from the veterans' charity he founded, The Mission Continues, to his political fundraiser without the consent of the charity. The charge was filed last month in St. Louis, where the charity is based.

Greitens had been scheduled to go to trial last week on an invasion of privacy charge stemming from a 2015 affair with his St. Louis hairdresser, but prosecutors dismissed the case. A special prosecutor in Jackson County was appointed Monday to decide whether to refile that charge, which accuses Greitens of taking and transmitting a photo of the partially nude woman without her consent.

8:40 a.m.

A woman who had an affair with Gov. Eric Greitens is standing by her account that he coerced her into unwanted sexual activity.

The woman who has been identified in court filings by her initials K.S. spoke to St. Louis television station KSDK for a story that aired Monday night.

She said she wasn't lying while testifying that Greitens coerced her into a sexual act while she was crying and lying on the floor.

Greitens has acknowledged having a consensual affair but has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

A special prosecutor is deciding whether to refile an invasion-of-privacy charge that was dismissed last week. It accused Greitens of taking and transmitting a photo of the partially nude woman without her consent.

5:40 a.m.

A Missouri House committee is to hold its first hearing of a special session focused on whether to try to impeach Gov. Eric Greitens.

The House investigatory committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday morning at the Capitol to discuss its rules and procedures. The meeting notice says it also could discuss documents pertinent to its investigation.

The committee has been looking into allegations of sexual misconduct, misuse of a charity donor list for political fundraising and other campaign-related allegations against the Republican governor.

It has posted meeting notices for each day from Tuesday through Friday this week.

The special legislative session began Friday and can last for 30 days.

