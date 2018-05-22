19-year-old sentenced to IDOC for unlawful use of a weapon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

19-year-old sentenced to IDOC for unlawful use of a weapon

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
19-year-old Shedret McQueen was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections (Source: Raycom Media) 19-year-old Shedret McQueen was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections (Source: Raycom Media)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A 19-year-old of Carbondale, Illinois has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The sentence is for Shedret A. McQueen, announced by Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney, on Tuesday, May 22.

Police said on November 4, 2017, a Carbondale officer was foot patrol in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue when he saw two men fighting.  As the officer approached to break up the fight, one of the participants, later identified as McQueen, Jr., fled the scene on foot. 

The other person told police that McQueen pointed a gun at him and his friends which led to the fight.

Police said officers were notified to assist in the search of McQueen.  As police searched for him, other calls were made to the police about a man with a gun who met the description of McQueen. 

McQueen ran from officers again when they found him after being ordered to stop. He was eventually caught and placed under arrest for resisting a peace officer according to police.

During a routine search incident to arrest, police said they found a Ruger .22 caliber handgun and a controlled substance were found on his person.

On May 14, 2018, McQueen pled guilty to the charges of aggravated unlawful use of a Weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, both of which are Class 4 felonies.  He was sentenced to serve one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a one year period of mandatory supervised release.

