Flames spreads through walls, ceilings in building fire in Cape Girardeau

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
There were no injuries after a building fire in Cape Girardeau (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
Fire spread through walls and to the ceiling (Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Firefighters were on the scene of a fire on the 500 block of Pacific Street Tuesday morning on May 22.

Fire officials said they got the call at 8:10 a.m.

When they arrived they could see flames coming out of two windows on the first floor of the three unit, two-story apartment house.

Crews performed a coordinated attack with multiple pre-connected hose line and roof ventilation had the fire under control in about ten minutes. 

Primary searches found no one was in the apartment at the time of the fire.

The fire did spread through walls and ceilings requiring a significant overhaul to ensure all hot spots were extinguished.

An investigation revealed that there were no working smoke detectors in the building.

Estimated damages to the home are valued at $50,000. 

There is no word on a cause.

