Park Hills, MO woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

A Park Hills, Mo., woman was flown to a St. Louis hospital after crashing her Jeep on Monday, May 21, 2018.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 67, just South of Highway 47, in St. Francois County, Mo.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Brandy L. Wray drove off the right side of the road and hit two road signs.

Troopers report Wray was not wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and was reportedly totaled in the crash.

