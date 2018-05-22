Recall: Certain Melanie Mini Cookies recalled due to undeclared - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Recall: Certain Melanie Mini Cookies recalled due to undeclared peanuts

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Melanie Mini Cookies with Caramel Flavor are being recalled (Source: U.S. FDA) Melanie Mini Cookies with Caramel Flavor are being recalled (Source: U.S. FDA)
(KFVS) -

Parents with children allergic to peanuts and others with peanut allergies, be aware Melanie Wholesale Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 17.6 oz (500g) package of “Melanie Mini Cookies with Caramel Flavor”, due to undeclared peanuts. 

People with allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

These cookies were distributed and recalled nationwide in retail stores.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The product comes in a 17.6 oz (500g) clear plastic package with an expiration date (all dates).  The product UPC 4770049082126.

There have been no illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the peanut-containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly