Recall: Certain Melanie Mini Cookies recalled due to undeclared peanuts

Melanie Mini Cookies with Caramel Flavor are being recalled (Source: U.S. FDA)

Parents with children allergic to peanuts and others with peanut allergies, be aware Melanie Wholesale Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 17.6 oz (500g) package of “Melanie Mini Cookies with Caramel Flavor”, due to undeclared peanuts.

People with allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

These cookies were distributed and recalled nationwide in retail stores.

The product comes in a 17.6 oz (500g) clear plastic package with an expiration date (all dates). The product UPC 4770049082126.

There have been no illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the peanut-containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.

