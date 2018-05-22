Missouri panel holding hearings on Greitens allegations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri House committee is to hold its first hearing of a special session focused on whether to try to impeach Gov. Eric Greitens.

The House investigatory committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Capitol to discuss its rules and procedures. The meeting notice says it also could discuss documents pertinent to its investigation.

The committee has been looking into allegations of sexual misconduct, misuse of a charity donor list for political fundraising and other campaign-related allegations against the Republican governor.

It has posted meeting notices for each day from Tuesday through Friday this week.

The special legislative session began Friday and can last for 30 days.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.