Tuition rising 1 percent for Missouri's universities - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tuition rising 1 percent for Missouri's universities

Tuition is expected to rise 1 percent for Missouri universities Tuition is expected to rise 1 percent for Missouri universities

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - In-state undergraduate students at Missouri universities will pay 1 percent more in tuition for the upcoming school year.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators on Monday approved a 2.1 percent increase, which reflects inflation rates and is the maximum allowed by state law.

In-state undergraduates will see a 1 percent increase, under a deal made with state lawmakers, who agreed not to reduce state funding for universities.

The legislature passed a bill last week that would keep funding for the universities at $395.8 million. The bill is awaiting Gov. Eric Gretiens' signature.

The Columbia Missourian reports graduate, out-of-state and international students will pay 2.1 percent more and professional school students could see tuition increases anywhere from 1.2 to 6 percent depending on the program.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly