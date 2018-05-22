First Alert: Drier, warmer trend today - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Drier, warmer trend today

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Not completely dry isolated mostly light showers over parts of W Kentucky and NW Tennessee late this morning (Source: KFVS) Not completely dry isolated mostly light showers over parts of W Kentucky and NW Tennessee late this morning (Source: KFVS)
Cold front moving through, will make it warmer! (Source: KFVS) Cold front moving through, will make it warmer! (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

The Heartland is getting some drier air today, but there is still a chance of a few scattered storms this afternoon.

These storms will be with us through the evening hours.

Heavy downpours are possible with these storms, as well as, cloud to ground lightning and gust wind.

Temperatures will continue to be warm and muggy. After midnight, things will be slightly cooler behind the front.

Lows will be in the low to middle 60s.

Wednesday will be sunny and drier. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. 

