First Alert: Drier, warmer trend today

Cold front moving through, will make it warmer! (Source: KFVS)

Not completely dry isolated mostly light showers over parts of W Kentucky and NW Tennessee late this morning (Source: KFVS)

The Heartland is getting some drier air today, but there is still a chance of a few scattered storms this afternoon.

These storms will be with us through the evening hours.

Heavy downpours are possible with these storms, as well as, cloud to ground lightning and gust wind.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Temperatures will continue to be warm and muggy. After midnight, things will be slightly cooler behind the front.

Lows will be in the low to middle 60s.



Wednesday will be sunny and drier. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.