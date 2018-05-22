Kentucky health officials focus on tick awareness - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky health officials focus on tick awareness

Ticks can carry several diseases. (Source: Pixabay) Ticks can carry several diseases. (Source: Pixabay)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky health and wildlife officials say tick season is underway and they plan to host a Facebook live event that will focus on awareness and prevention.

Officials say in a statement that the discussion will be held on June 4 with public health officials and will be livestreamed on the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services' Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kychfs .

Acting Public Health Commissioner Jeffrey D. Howard Jr. says spring and early summer are peak times for tick bites.

He recommended that people take preventative measures including avoiding tall grasses and wooded brushy areas where ticks live and wearing a tick repellent, check themselves for ticks after being outdoors, remove any embedded ticks quickly and watch for any signs of tick-borne illnesses.

