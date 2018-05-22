What you need to know May 22

We'll have a drier start to the day

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 22.

We’ll have a much drier start to our day today compared to yesterday.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but those chances are mainly in Western Kentucky. Temps will top out in the mid-to-upper-80s.

The next few days will see high temperatures climb back into the upper 80s. There could be an isolated shower any of those days. The pattern will last until Friday.

Memorial Day weekend looks hot, but a little more soggy with rain chances every day of the Holiday weekend.

