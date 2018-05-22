What you need to know May 22 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 22

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
We'll have a drier start to the day We'll have a drier start to the day
Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 22.

First Alert Forecast

We’ll have a much drier start to our day today compared to yesterday.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but those chances are mainly in Western Kentucky. Temps will top out in the mid-to-upper-80s.

The next few days will see high temperatures climb back into the upper 80s. There could be an isolated shower any of those days. The pattern will last until Friday.

Memorial Day weekend looks hot, but a little more soggy with rain chances every day of the Holiday weekend.

Making headlines

  1. Carbondale, Illinois Fire Chief Ted Lomax is getting ready to hand up his helmet.
  2. More than 40 homes were damaged by flooding in Park Hills, Missouri.
  3. A single-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ill. led to injuries for three juveniles.
  4. We all enjoy taking a dip in a pool to cool off, but what's in the water can lead to a less pleasant time. 
  5. A crash on US 51 led to multiple lane closures on May 21.

Trending web stories

A family in Nebraska is getting closure on a relative they lost in World War II.

A kayaker on a South Carolina river is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

