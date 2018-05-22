Juvenile injured in rollover crash in Jackson County, IL

A single-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ill. led to injuries to three juveniles.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on May 20 at 3:16 a.m. three juveniles were in a car that was traveling on Highway 4 near Tanner Road.

The vehicle left the road and rolled over several times, ejecting one of the juveniles who was then airlifted to a larger area hospital with severe injuries.

The other two juveniles were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

