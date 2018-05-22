Juvenile injured in rollover crash in Jackson County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Juvenile injured in rollover crash in Jackson County, IL

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
3 injured in a single-vehicle crash. (Source: Raycom Media) 3 injured in a single-vehicle crash. (Source: Raycom Media)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A single-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ill. led to injuries to three juveniles.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on May 20 at 3:16 a.m. three juveniles were in a car that was traveling on Highway 4 near Tanner Road. 

The vehicle left the road and rolled over several times, ejecting one of the juveniles who was then airlifted to a larger area hospital with severe injuries.

The other two juveniles were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. 

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

  This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

