Hotel pools one of the worst for bacteria

When summer rolls around, we all enjoy taking a dip in a pool to cool off, but sometimes, what's in the water can lead to a less pleasant time. According to the CDC not only do all pools have bacteria in them but hotel pools are some of the worst culprits.

It's something hotels in the Heartland and the rest of the country have to worry about. Employees like Sherry Newell treat the pool to make sure it's clear and safe for the customers.

"We have a lot of swimmers so we have to shock it," said Newell. "Get it clear again."

Newell says she uses extra Chlorine about once a week to keep the levels safe to ensure no one gets sick. The CDC says hotel pools account for one-third of the waterborne disease outbreaks start. It's more than 490 outbreaks that the C-D-C recorded over a 14-year window starting in 2000.

But there are some tips to help keep you and your family safe. First, if someone has had diarrhea in the past two weeks keep them out of the pool. Second, making sure kids take bathroom breaks while swimming. Lastly, make sure the water stays in the pool, not your mouth.

"You can already see it's starting to clear up," said Newell. "Maybe 10 minutes and you can already start to see the bottom.

