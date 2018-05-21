Cards dominate in the I-70 series with a 6-0 win over the Royals

The St. Louis Cardinals host their American League counterpart Kansas City Royals.

Miles Mikolas was lights out, throwing a complete-game shutout and only giving up four hits.

Mikolas has 9 strikeouts in the effort.

Marcell Ozuna singled in a run in the third to make it 1-0

Tyler O'Neil hit his third home run in three consecutive games. His three-run blast made it 4-0.

O'Neil would strike again in the fifth with an RBI double. 5-0 St. Louis.

Matt Carpenter would hit a solo homer in the seventh to make it 6-0 and get the win.

