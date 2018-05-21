Carbondale, IL Fire Chief to Retire June 1

Carbondale Fire Chief Ted Lomax is getting ready to hand up his helmet.

Lomax has been a firefighter in Carbondale for nearly 30 years. He joined the department in February of 1990 and worked through the ranks to become Chief in 2015. Lomax is set to retire June 1.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

"I've really enjoyed coming in here every day, its that old cliche, find something you love to do and you don't have to work," said Lomax. "It's been that way for me since the very start, I love being a firefighter, and I've really enjoyed growing with the department."

Lomax said he's always set the age of retiring at 55, because of the physical toll of the job.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.