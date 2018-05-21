Here are the scores for the Missouri high school baseball May 21:

Class 1

Oak Ridge 7

Eminence 8

Class 2

Bernie 6

Ellington 12

Valle Catholic

Van-Far

Class 3

Scott City 7

Malden 8

