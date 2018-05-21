Here are the scores for the Missouri high school baseball May 21:
Class 1
Oak Ridge 7
Eminence 8
_________________
Class 2
Bernie 6
Ellington 12
_________________
Valle Catholic
Van-Far
_________________
Class 3
Scott City 7
Malden 8
