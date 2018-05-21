No penalty for schools affected by Rend Lake water disaster

State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) and the Illinois State Board of Education have been working together to deal with schools in nine counties affected by the Rend Lake disaster.

Rep. Severin has announced there has been an arrangement made for schools that had to cancel classes for one or more days during the crisis.

“I am happy to report that our efforts have been successful to permit local school districts the option to use ‘Act of God’ days if they have already used their allotted emergency days,” said Rep. Dave Severin, a member of the Appropriations-Elementary & Secondary Education Committee. “Many parents and students who are graduating have been concerned about possible problems if school is delayed from ending because they don’t meet the 180-day minimum. I want to thank the State Board and Dr. Smith for their quick decision and understanding of this emergency situation.”

A letter to superintendents from State Superintendent of Education reassures no school district will be penalized if they choose to not make up the school days missed in this disaster. Schools just need to document the missed days in the calendar system.

