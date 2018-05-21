Man found guilty of murder in 2015 Marion, IL shooting

Jack Thomas, Jr. was found guilty of murder in a 2015 shooting in Marion, Ill. (Source: White County Sheriff's Office)

A man was found guilty of first-degree murder in an April 2015 Williamson County, Illinois shooting.

Jack Thomas, Jr., 38, of Hamilton County, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Monday, May 21.

He was charged by Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti on April 21 for the murder of Michael Reed of Marion.

The deadly shooting happened at the 300 block of College Street in Marion late in the evening of April 20, 2015. Thomas shot Michael Reed while Thomas was sitting in the driver's seat of a truck.

Reed was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thomas fled the scene and was caught in White County by law enforcement the following day.

At the trial, Thomas said he shot in self-defense. The also argued that the lesser offense of second-degree murder would be applicable in the alternative.

The trial lasted for 10 days.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before giving the guilty verdict.

Thomas will be sentenced by a Williamson County judge on August 10, 2018.

