Carterville, IL police investigating burglary reports

Police in Carterville, Illinois are investigating reports of burglaries on Saturday, May 19.

According to police, at around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 700 block of Eagle Pass Drive. They say between May 12 and May 19, someone broke into the home and took furniture and a small appliance.

Police say there appeared to be deliberate damage inside the home also.

At around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a reported business burglary in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.

Police said someone broke a window to the business and once inside, they stole cash.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Carterville Police Department at 985-4853, Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-8477, text "Quicktip" and your message to 274637 or submit your tip online by clicking here.

