Assistant principal accused of having sex with minor

Elizabeth Giesler is accused of having sex with a minor. (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)

The Ste. Genevieve Middle School assistant principal is accused of having sex with a minor.

Elizabeth Giesler is facing multiple charges including four counts of felony statutory sodomy in the second degree, three counts of felony sexual contact with a student and two counts of felony statutory rape in the second degree.

A staff directory for the Ste. Genevieve R-II School District lists Giesler as the middle school assistant principal.

According to court documents, she allegedly had sexual intercourse with a male under the age of 17.

This allegedly happened on or around April 7-8 at the Riverdog Tournament, on or around April 9-18 and on or around April 19-May 5.

