Assistant principal accused of having sex with minor

Assistant principal accused of having sex with minor

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Elizabeth Giesler is accused of having sex with a minor. (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Ste. Genevieve Middle School assistant principal is accused of having sex with a minor.

Elizabeth Giesler is facing multiple charges including four counts of felony statutory sodomy in the second degree, three counts of felony sexual contact with a student and two counts of felony statutory rape in the second degree.

A staff directory for the Ste. Genevieve R-II School District lists Giesler as the middle school assistant principal.

According to court documents, she allegedly had sexual intercourse with a male under the age of 17.

This allegedly happened on or around April 7-8 at the Riverdog Tournament, on or around April 9-18 and on or around April 19-May 5.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    (Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Raycom Media)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
