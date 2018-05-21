Sikeston, MO man sentenced after guilty plea to 2017 stealing of - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston, MO man sentenced after guilty plea to 2017 stealing of firearms

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Sikeston, Mo. man sentenced in 2017 gun stealing case. (Source: Raycom Media) Sikeston, Mo. man sentenced in 2017 gun stealing case. (Source: Raycom Media)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A Sikeston man has been sentenced after admitting to stealing several guns in Sikeston, Mo.

According to U.S. Attorney's Office, Marquan Green, 21 of Sikeston, Mo. was sentenced to 87 months on one felony count of Possession of Stolen Firearms and has been ordered to pay $6,366.88 in restitution. 

At his plea on February 20, 2018, Green admitted that he broke into the Re-Armms firearms business in Sikeston, Missouri on March 13, 2017, and stole twelve firearms.

This case was investigated by the Sikeston, Missouri Department of Public Safety and the ATF.

