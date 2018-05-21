Steele man sentenced after guilty plea to 2016 robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Steele man sentenced after guilty plea to 2016 robbery

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
A Steele, Mo. man has been sentenced after a guilty plea to a 2016 robbery.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Steele, Mo. man has been sentenced for a convicted stemming from a 2016 armed robbery.

Ryan Sandson, 40, of Steele, Mo. has been sentenced to 200 months for one felony count of Interference With Commerce by Threat of Violence and one count of felony Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.

At his plea on Feb. 13, 2018, Sandson admitted that he and Anthony planned to rob the Casey's General Store at Caruthersville, Mo. on Sept. 21, 2016. Sandson provided the pistol and was to serve as the getaway driver, using his own vehicle. Jackson took the pistol inside that store, threatened the clerk and stole approximately $800. When Jackson exited the store, he could not find Sandson's car. Jackson left the area on foot but was captured the next day. Sandson was apprehended on a parking lot near the Casey's General Store, waiting for Jackson to re-appear. Sandson illegally possessed the pistol as he had previously been convicted of felony Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery and Burglary.

Jackson pleaded guilty on April 25, 2017. He was sentenced on February 20, 2018 to 135 months imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Caruthersville Police Department, the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, the Hayti Police Department and the ATF.

