New adult community coming to Cape Girardeau, MO

An adult community launched in Cape Girardeau, Mo. with reservations starting on Friday, May 18.

This community project has been headed by Ramsey's Run and Realty Executives of Cape County.

Realty Executives will be managing these reservations and will be able to provide information on the proposed community, home styles and amenities available. The active adult community for those ages 55 and up will have homes inspired by the Scottish heritage of the property, community activity areas and more.

“We feel that there is a strong interest and demand for an active adult community in the Cape Girardeau area, and we’re excited to experience this first-hand,” says Bill Cole, Broker/ Owner of Realty Executives of Cape County. “As we see people returning to Cape Girardeau, this is definitely something that will bring value to the area.”

Ramsay's Run is located on Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. With homes starting at $260,000, residents will be able to choose from several home designs with open floor plans and customization options.

Residents will also enjoy a 10,000-square foot clubhouse complete with fitness center, game rooms, entertaining spaces and outdoor activity areas, not to mention the proximity to Dalhousie Golf Club.

Chateau Girardeau has partnered with Ramsey's Run and Keith Boeller, President and CEO of Chateau Girardeau expressed his excitement over the project.

