Missouri House expands panel mulling impeachment of governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A House investigatory committee has expanded its membership for a special session to determine whether to impeach Gov. Eric Greitens.

House Speaker Todd Richardson has added three members to what had been a seven-person panel consisting mostly of attorneys and former law enforcement officers.

The new members are: Rep. J. Eggleston, a Republican business owner from Maysville; Rep. Curtis Trent, a Republican attorney from Springfield; and Democratic Rep. Greg Razer of Kansas City, a former aide to U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill who has said Greitens should resign.

The committee is to meet Tuesday to discuss rules and procedures.

Records provided to The Associated Press show it has spent over $14,000 since starting work in March.

Greitens has been accused of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources for political purposes.

