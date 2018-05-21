Topgolf to hire 500 employees in St. Louis suburb - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Topgolf to hire 500 employees in St. Louis suburb

Topgolf plans to hire about 500 employees at its new location in a western St. Louis suburb. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) Topgolf plans to hire about 500 employees at its new location in a western St. Louis suburb. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Topgolf plans to hire about 500 employees at its new location in a western St. Louis suburb opening this summer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the new-age driving range and entertainment venue in Chesterfield announced it'll host hiring events at Chesterfield Mall in mid-June. Available positions include servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance and guest services staff, among others.

The hiring events are designed to showcase Topgolf's culture. Employees are eligible to receive food and beverage discounts. They'll also have the opportunity to obtain health benefits and 401(k) retirement plans.

Interested applicants can register for the hiring events online.

The three-story, 650,000-square-foot (60,390-sq.-meter) Topgolf facility is part of an evolving entertainment district that'll include a revived outlet shopping center.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly