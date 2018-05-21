City of Jackson, MO alderman resigns for business opportunities

An alderman in Jackson, Missouri resigned from his position to pursue business opportunities.

Effective May 1, Philip Penzel resigned in order to free his construction company to pursue new business opportunities.

In April, voters approved a new public safety sale tax to enhance staffing of the police and fire departments, the construction of the new Jackson police station building and the remodeling of the existing police and fire complex.

In May, the Jackson Board of Alderman, with Penzel abstaining from the vote, approved a "design build" process for the new construction.

According to the city, rather than face a potential conflict of interest regarding the proposals and rather than having to abstain from voting on or participating in the Board of Alderman's work on the new building, Penzel decided to resign his position.

In his resignation, the city said Penzel pointed with pride to the accomplishments of the City of Jackson during his time as an elected Alderman.

