Safe driving in IL for Memorial Day Weekend

Drive safe during the holiday weekend (Source: Pixabay)

Memorial Day Weekend is coming and the Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to be careful on the roads.

District 13 Commander, Captain Derek Wise said the state police will do their part to keep the roadway safe.

ISP is participating in these initiatives:

On Monday, May 21, the ISP collaborated with surrounding states with the Border to Border (B2B) initiative. The Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 3, 2018.

On Friday, May 25, the ISP will kick off the holiday weekend with a Line to Line (L2L) patrol. The L2L patrol aims to have a trooper every 25 miles on I-55 through Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri. The ISP is taking this one step further by having a trooper every 20 miles and will include I-57 and I-80 too.

Friday, May 25, also kicks off a nationwide, four-day Combined Accident Reduction Effort (CARE). Operation CARE aims to reduce the number of crashes by strict traffic enforcement to obtain voluntary compliance in the area of alcohol and drug-related offenses; maximum speed limit laws; and occupant restraint laws.

What you can do:

designate a driver

keep your eyes on the road and off of the cell phone

watch your speed

make sure you buckle up

