Ameren to build Missouri's largest wind farm - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ameren to build Missouri's largest wind farm

A large amount of wind turbines are coming to Missouri (Source: Pixabay) A large amount of wind turbines are coming to Missouri (Source: Pixabay)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ameren Missouri plans to build a 400-megawatt wind farm in rural northeast Missouri, creating enough power to serve 120,000 homes within two years.

The St. Louis-based company said Monday that its High Prairie Wind Farm near Kirksville will be the largest in Missouri.

Ameren Missouri officials call it a significant step toward the company's goal of reducing carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050.

Plans call for 175 450-foot-tall wind turbines on land in Adair and Schuyler counties. The Ameren wind farm isn't actually a stand-alone farm. The company leases land from farmers. The project is spread out over about 70,000 acres.

The wind farm is expected to create hundreds of construction jobs and fewer than 100 permanent jobs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly