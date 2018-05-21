$10M verdict for Saline Co. woman's children two years after her - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

$10M verdict for Saline Co. woman's children two years after her death

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Brian Burns (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Brian Burns (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A judge in Saline County, Illinois entered a $10 million wrongful death verdict against Dr. Brian Burns.

According to the court documents, Burns is currently incarcerated as he awaits trial on charges of murdering his wife Carla Burns

The documents also stated that another verdict in favor of the Estate of Carla Burns included an additional $1 million verdict was entered against Dr. Burns and in favor of Carla’s children for interfering with her remains.

Stephen W. Stone of the law firm of Howerton, Dorris, Stone & Lambert represented the Estate and Carla Burns’ children in the lawsuit.

The $10 million and $1 million verdicts are believed to be the highest of their kind ever returned in Saline County.

The hearing was held on April 19, 2018. One of Carla's children represented the estate. Several other family members were in attendance.

$500,000 was given to each of Carla's sons.

The court found that each of the sons had experienced an emotional loss and continue to experience grief, sorrow and mental suffering.

Burns was also convicted of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

