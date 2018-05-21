This week in country music: 1977 Waylon Jennings

Let's dip into the country music archives and check out the biggest selling singles from this week in 1977.

Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart had Freddie Fender at number five with The Rains Came. It would be Fender's final top ten hit as a solo artist.

Don Williams was holding down the number four position with Some Broken Hearts Never Mend. It became Williams sixth number one single. By the way, actor Telly Savalas from the TV drama Kojak recorded a pop version of the song. While it wasn't a hit in this country, it topped the charts in Switzerland and went top ten in The Netherlands and Austria.

Merle Haggard was in the number three spot with If We're Not Back In Love By Monday. The song would peak at number two breaking a streak of ten straight years in which Haggard had a number one hit. He wouldn't top the charts again until 1980 when he teamed up with Clint Eastwood for the song Bar Room Buddies.

Crystal Gayle was the biggest selling female country singer at the time. Her hit I'll Do It All Over Again was at number two. That was as high as the song got. But Gayle had just recorded what would become the biggest hit of her career. Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue would be released later in the summer of '77.

And in the number one spot for this week was the biggest selling country hit of the year. Luckenbach Texas (Back to the Basics of Love) was a monster record for Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. It stayed in the top spot for six weeks. The song refers to a couple who's finances and high society living has put a strain on their marriage. It's suggested that maybe it's time to get back to the "basics of love" and move to the small town of of Luckenbach, Texas.

