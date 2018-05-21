First Alert: Scattered Storms hammered parts of the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Scattered Storms hammered parts of the Heartland

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Things remain warm and muggy in the Heartland. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Another warm and muggy day across the Heartland.

Scattered are developing across the area. A few storms could produce small hail and gusty wind, however, not much is expected in the way of severe weather.

Temperatures this evening will remain warm and muggy with lows in the lower to middle 60s. 

St. Francois County, Mo. was one of the hardest hit areas in the Heartland with heavy rain.

Drier air move into the area Tuesday with a few isolated thunderstorms develop, especially across our southern counties. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

It looks as though we may get some time to dry out. More on that and a look ahead to your Memorial Day Weekend tonight on Heartland News at 4 5 6 and 10. 

