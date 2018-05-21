What you need to know May 21 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 21

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The morning will be wet but showers won't last all day (Source: Pixabay) The morning will be wet but showers won't last all day (Source: Pixabay)
Good morning, it is Monday, May 21.

First Alert Forecast

We have rain on the radar this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the showers will slowly dissipate throughout the morning hours.

She will track the rain, and is seeing some lightning, but doesn’t expect the morning showers to be severe. Rain chances will be the lowest around lunchtime before they pick pack up, this afternoon.

There is a slight chance that the storms in the afternoon could reach severe limits, but Laura doesn't think they will reach that point.

Rain chances for the middle of the week are no longer in the forecast. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s as a result.

Daily thunderstorm chances are back in the Heartland for the entire Memorial Day Weekend.

Making headlines

  1. The body of a man was found in Butler County, Missouri on Sunday, May 20.
  2. A Caruthersville, Mo. man is charged with killing one man and injuring four other people after a head-on collision.
  3. Deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky said a man hiding in a barn was arrested on drug charges.
  4. An Illinois woman and her son worked for months preparing new crosses to display in their local cemetery. 

A Florida man says he was treated at the hospital after he found a bleach pod at the bottom of his McDonald’s soft drink.

An airline passenger is accused of punching a deaf pregnant woman and her family's service dog.

