What you need to know May 21

Good morning, it is Monday, May 21.

First Alert Forecast

We have rain on the radar this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the showers will slowly dissipate throughout the morning hours.

She will track the rain, and is seeing some lightning, but doesn’t expect the morning showers to be severe. Rain chances will be the lowest around lunchtime before they pick pack up, this afternoon.

There is a slight chance that the storms in the afternoon could reach severe limits, but Laura doesn't think they will reach that point.

Rain chances for the middle of the week are no longer in the forecast. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s as a result.

Daily thunderstorm chances are back in the Heartland for the entire Memorial Day Weekend.

