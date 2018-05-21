Man found in barn loft arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

The man was found in the loft of a barn and arrested on drug charges (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky said a man hiding in a barn was arrested on drug charges early Monday morning on May 21, 2018.

Jeremy A. Wilson, 34, of Paducah, Ky was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia -buy/possess and a McCracken County bench warrant for failure to appear on prior drug offenses.

Officials said they began searching the horse barns at Carson Park around 1:05 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office had previously received information of subjects trespassing and causing damage in the barns.

As deputies walked through barn number 5, they said they found a bicycle at the base of the stairs, which led to a loft.

Inside this loft Deputies found Wilson. Deputies said Wilson had an active warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody. A search of his person, as well as the loft, revealed a quantity of methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

