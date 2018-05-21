Man found in barn loft arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man found in barn loft arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The man was found in the loft of a barn and arrested on drug charges (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) The man was found in the loft of a barn and arrested on drug charges (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky said a man hiding in a barn was arrested on drug charges early Monday morning on May 21, 2018.

Jeremy A. Wilson, 34, of Paducah, Ky was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia -buy/possess and a McCracken County bench warrant for failure to appear on prior drug offenses.

Officials said they began searching the horse barns at Carson Park around 1:05 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office had previously received information of subjects trespassing and causing damage in the barns.

As deputies walked through barn number 5, they said they found a bicycle at the base of the stairs, which led to a loft.

Inside this loft Deputies found Wilson. Deputies said Wilson had an active warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody. A search of his person, as well as the loft, revealed a quantity of methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.  

Wilson was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail. 

    •   
