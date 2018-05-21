Suspect in custody, man's body found with gunshot wounds in Butler Co., MO

Demetrion Lafayette was arrested in connection with the investigation. (Source: Butler County Sheriff's Office)

A suspect is in custody after the body of a man was found in Butler County, Missouri on Sunday, May 20.

Demetrion D. Lafayette, 30, is in custody on a violation of parole charge.

According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, the body was found lying on County Road 612 by residents looking for crawdads in the area at night.

Dobbs said the victim had been shot and that's likely his cause of death.

He believes the two knew each other and that the shooting was drug-related.

"Some sort of misunderstanding, of course, we are still trying to get all of that figured out and all the fine details of it but there was some kind of disagreement between the two of them but it was no doubt about illegal narcotics," Dobbs said.

The Butler County/Poplar Bluff Major Case Squad was activated and the investigation is ongoing, according to Dobbs.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

