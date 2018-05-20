Tennessee man breaks record at Kentucky Lake FLW Tour - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tennessee man breaks record at Kentucky Lake FLW Tour

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jaosn Lambert wins big at FLW Tour. (Source: FLW Tour) Jaosn Lambert wins big at FLW Tour. (Source: FLW Tour)
GILBERTSVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

Pro Jason Lambert of Michie, Tenn. brought in five bass weighing 27 pounds, 3 ounces to win the FLW Tour at Kentucky Lake. Lambert would break the Tour record by 28 pounds with a total of 101 pounds, 9 ounces. That was the largest at Kentucky Lake and the tenth largest in FLW Tour history. For his dominant performance on the water, Lambert earned $100,000.

“To catch over 100 pounds here – that’s history. It’s something that will last forever,” said Lambert, who claimed his third career win on Kentucky Lake in FLW competition. “This whole week has been phenomenal – this lake is special to me.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The final 10 pros finished on Kentucky Lake:

               1st:          Jason Lambert, Michie, Tenn., 20 bass, 101-9, $100,200

               2nd:         Scott Martin, Clewiston, Fla., 20 bass, 73-9. $30,100

               3rd:          Josh Douglas, Isle, Minn., 20 bass, 72-12, $25,000

               4th:          Michael Neal, Dayton, Tenn., 19 bass, 72-3, $20,000

               5th:          General Tire pro Mark Rose, West Memphis, Ark., 19 bass, 71-11, $19,000

               6th:          Alex Davis, Albertville, Ala., 18 bass, 67-13, $18,000

               7th:          Jeff Gustafson, Keewatin, Ontario, Canada, 20 bass, 67-0, $17,000

               8th:          Cody Meyer, Auburn, Calif., 20 bass, 64-8, $16,000

               9th:          John Cox, DeBary, Fla., 19 bass, 59-8, $15,000

               10th:        Pennzoil Marine pro Matt Arey, Shelby, N.C., 19 bass, 55-2, $14,000

Overall there were 48 bass weighing 180 pounds, 8 ounces, caught by all 10 pros Sunday. Eight of the final 10 pros caught a five-bass limit.

Ronny Webb of Dyersburg, Tennessee, won the Co-angler Division and $25,000 Friday with a two-day total of nine bass weighing 26 pounds, 14 ounces,

Stephen Crawley of Bush, Louisiana, who finished in second place with eight bass totaling 25-4, worth $7,600.

 Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly