Tennessee man breaks record at Kentucky Lake FLW Tour

Pro Jason Lambert of Michie, Tenn. brought in five bass weighing 27 pounds, 3 ounces to win the FLW Tour at Kentucky Lake. Lambert would break the Tour record by 28 pounds with a total of 101 pounds, 9 ounces. That was the largest at Kentucky Lake and the tenth largest in FLW Tour history. For his dominant performance on the water, Lambert earned $100,000.

“To catch over 100 pounds here – that’s history. It’s something that will last forever,” said Lambert, who claimed his third career win on Kentucky Lake in FLW competition. “This whole week has been phenomenal – this lake is special to me.”

The final 10 pros finished on Kentucky Lake:

1st: Jason Lambert, Michie, Tenn., 20 bass, 101-9, $100,200

2nd: Scott Martin, Clewiston, Fla., 20 bass, 73-9. $30,100

3rd: Josh Douglas, Isle, Minn., 20 bass, 72-12, $25,000

4th: Michael Neal, Dayton, Tenn., 19 bass, 72-3, $20,000

5th: General Tire pro Mark Rose, West Memphis, Ark., 19 bass, 71-11, $19,000

6th: Alex Davis, Albertville, Ala., 18 bass, 67-13, $18,000

7th: Jeff Gustafson, Keewatin, Ontario, Canada, 20 bass, 67-0, $17,000

8th: Cody Meyer, Auburn, Calif., 20 bass, 64-8, $16,000

9th: John Cox, DeBary, Fla., 19 bass, 59-8, $15,000

10th: Pennzoil Marine pro Matt Arey, Shelby, N.C., 19 bass, 55-2, $14,000

Overall there were 48 bass weighing 180 pounds, 8 ounces, caught by all 10 pros Sunday. Eight of the final 10 pros caught a five-bass limit.

Ronny Webb of Dyersburg, Tennessee, won the Co-angler Division and $25,000 Friday with a two-day total of nine bass weighing 26 pounds, 14 ounces,

Stephen Crawley of Bush, Louisiana, who finished in second place with eight bass totaling 25-4, worth $7,600.

