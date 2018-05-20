Flaherty throws a gem in the Cardinals 5-1 win over the Phillies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Flaherty throws a gem in the Cardinals 5-1 win over the Phillies

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
ST. LOUIS (KFVS) -

Cardinals hosts Phillies in a game-four finale for the series.

Rookie Jack Flaherty pitched a gem, giving up only two hits over 7 and 2/3 innings including a home run.

Flaherty struck out thirteen batters in the effort.

Phillies were hit-less through three innings until Rhys Hoskins homered in the fourth.

A throwing error by the Phillies resulted in a Cardinals run in the fourth.

Cardinals Greg Garcia singled in another run to make it 2-1.

Rookie Tyler O'Neil hit his second career home run in back-to-back games in the sixth 3-1 Cardinals.

Greg Garcia added another RBI with a sac fly in the sixth to make it 4-1.

Jose Martinez capped off the Cardinals scoring and the win with a single in the seventh making it 5-1.

