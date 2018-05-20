Caruthersville man charged in deadly head-on crash that also inj - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Caruthersville man charged in deadly head-on crash that also injured 4 others

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer
Ricky Mitchell is being charged for a crash that killed one man and injured 4 others. (Source: Vine Link) Ricky Mitchell is being charged for a crash that killed one man and injured 4 others. (Source: Vine Link)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Caruthersville, Missouri man is facing charges after a deadly head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Friday, May 18.

Ricky L. Mitchell was charged with DWI - death of another not a passenger and three counts of DWI - serious physical injury.

William L. Hayes, 27, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four others, including three children, were taken to the hospital with "serious injuries."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol report states the crash happened on Highway 84 about a half-mile east of Hayti when Mitchell's SUV crossed the center line and hit Hayes' car.

According to the report, Mitchell had "minor" injuries.

The children were reportedly not wearing seatbelts.

Mitchell is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

In his initial hearing, Mitchell entered a plea of "not guilty."

A status hearing was scheduled for June 7 at 10 a.m.

