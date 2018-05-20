Happ, Cubs rout Reds 10-0 for doubleheader split

CINCINNATI (AP) - Ian Happ hit his second home run of the doubleheader, Jason Heyward tied his career high with four RBIs and Jose Quintana allowed one hit in seven shutdown innings as the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-0 Saturday night for a split.

Quintana (5-3) kept the Reds hitless through four innings before Scott Schebler singled cleanly with one out in the fifth. Quintana struck out seven and didn't allow a runner past first base.

In the first game, Billy Hamilton drew a bases-loaded walk from Justin Wilson while batting against a five-man, drawn-in infield with no outs in the 11th inning and the Reds outlasted the Cubs 5-4.

Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run double and Heyward had a bases-loaded triple in Chicago's big fifth inning of the nightcap. The Cubs capitalized on Sal Romano's control problems, which produced a career-high six walks, four while Chicago was sending nine batters to the plate in the fifth.

Romano (2-5), who allowed a career-high six earned runs in his last start, gave up seven on Saturday.

Happ also tripled and doubled in the first game.

The benches cleared in the seventh of the opener when Javier Baez exchanged words with Reds reliever Amir Garrett after striking out to end the inning. The fracas was quickly broken up.

Baez hit a grand slam off Garrett last May. This time, Garrett shouted in celebration after fanning Baez, then stared at him and exchanged words.

The Reds topped a Chicago team that rallied three times to tie it but left 14 runners on base.

After Cincinnati loaded the bases against Wilson (1-1), the Cubs went to a five-man infield with the speedy Hamilton up, but he drew a walk-off walk on five pitches.

Cincinnati pitchers issued a combined 16 walks in the doubleheader, which was scheduled after the Cubs' game at Cincinnati on April 3 was postponed by rain without starting.

Reds first-game starter Luis Castillo tied his career high with five walks.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Albert Almora Jr. stumbled while scrambling back to second base on Bryant's first-inning single in the first game, leading to a visit from manager Maddon and a trainer. Almora did a test run into the outfield and stayed in the game.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (left oblique strain) was scheduled to make his second rehab start with Double-A Pensacola. He threw three perfect innings in his first outing on Monday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish (0-3) makes his second start since coming off the disabled list on Monday. He has 13 strikeouts in a combined 12 2/3 innings over two career starts against Cincinnati.

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (3-5) allowed one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings of Cincinnati's 1-0 win over Chicago on April 2.

