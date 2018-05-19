Cardinals come close, but fall to Phillies 7-6

A rain delay made for a long game as the St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Phillies' Carlos Santana singles in a run n the first.

Phillies' Odubel Herrera homered in the third innings to make it 3-0.

A Phillies error and a single from Jed Gyorko tied things up at 3-3.

Cardinals Jed Gyorko would make an error in the fifth to make it 4-3.

Jose Martinez's sac fly in the bottom of the fifth tied things up again.

Tyler O'Neil hit his first career home run to give St. Louis a 5-4 lead.

Matt Carpenter doubles in Tommy Pham to make it 6-4.

Phillies would come back with a triple from Scott Kingery scoring one.

A two-run single from Jorge Alfaro gave the Phillies the 7-6 lead and the win.

