Two-vehicle crash with ambulance injures 4 in Paducah, KY

Two-vehicle crash with ambulance injures 4 in Paducah, KY

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Four injured in ambulance crash in Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A crash with an ambulance in Paducah, Ky. injures several on May 18 at 1:40 p.m.

According to Paducah PD, Thomas Banks, 29, of Anna, Ill was driving the ambulance on Alben Barkley Drive and approached a red light at Jack Paxton Drive. The ambulance was transporting a cardiac patient. 

Bank said he slowed through the intersection with the lights and siren on. Bank thought traffic had stopped when the ambulance was hit in the side by a pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver, Sabrina Mortz, 38, of Simpson, Ill., was traveling on Jack Paxton Drive and did not see the ambulance until her pickup truck hit it. The crash flipped the ambulance onto its side.

All four people in the ambulance including the patient were transported were taken to Baptist Health Paducah. Mortz declined medical treatment.

