Carbondale police investigating home invasion, asking for video from residents

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a home invasion that happened on Friday, May 18.

At 7:52 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of West Kent Drive in reference to a home invasion.

According to police, the suspect entered the home without permission, took property and beat up the victim.

The suspect is described as a white man.

The investigation is ongoing.

The department asks if anyone living in the area who uses an exterior video surveillance camera system to check and see if there is anything suspicious on video. 

If anyone has any video footage regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 and ask to speak with a patrol supervisor.

