Police capture armed and dangerous man in Union County, IL

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Union County Sheriff's Office now has an armed and dangerous man in custody. 

At 10 a.m., a man was seen waving a gun at traffic at the southbound rest area on I-57 near mile marker 30.

He was described as an older white man, bald with sleeve tattoos and an unknown colored tank top on.

He was also said to be carrying a backpack.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the man was last seen running into the woods by the rest area.

