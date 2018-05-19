Police capture armed and dangerous man in Union County, IL

Union County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for man who is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Union County Sheriff's Office now has an armed and dangerous man in custody.

At 10 a.m., a man was seen waving a gun at traffic at the southbound rest area on I-57 near mile marker 30.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

He was described as an older white man, bald with sleeve tattoos and an unknown colored tank top on.

He was also said to be carrying a backpack.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the man was last seen running into the woods by the rest area.

We will update the story when updates become available.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.