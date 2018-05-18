Discovery Park of America is hosting summer camps this year

Learning is always fun at Discovery Park of America! This summer, the Education Department is offering four unique Summer Camps to help keep young minds active during the summer break from school. (Source: DPOA)

This is e park’s first year of offering summer camps and Education Director Polly Brasher is very enhtusiastic about hte upcoming opportunities.

“We tried to plan around other summer time activities that are already available,” Brasher said. “We didn’t do our camps on top of UTM’s summer program because we want the children in this area to have multiple educational opportunities throughout the summer months.”

The camps at Discovery Park are designed to expand the children’s understanding of the world, while also having a fun and entertaining experience.

“We hope that the children will make new friends, learn more about things that they might already be interested in and keep exercising their brains while being challenged in a fun setting,” Brasher said.

Parents can sign their children up for Summer Camp by calling or coming to the park.

There are four different camps that Discovery Park will be offering. They are Minecraft, Lego, Storytelling, and Dinosaur Camp.

Minecraft Camp is a one day camp that will “bring Minecraft to life.” This camp is ideal for ages 8-12 and will be held Saturday July 7, 10:30-3:30. The price is $35 for members and $40 for non-members and includes lunch and supplies.

Lego Camp is a four day camp that will be Tuesday July 10 through Friday July 13 from 9:00-5:00 each day. Lego camp is open to children ages six and up. Campers will zip, rocket, and climb through one challenges all week. They will make their very own Lego zip line racer, use motors, create indestructible vehicles, and learn and create so much more. The price is $180 for members and $200 for non-members and includes lunch and supplies for all four days.

Storytelling camp will feature Riverboat John Ferguson teaching people of all ages how to use words and craft them into entertaining stories that will captivate their listeners. Learn how to entertain your friends and spin a good yarn at this unique camp that will meet 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. during the evenings of July 17th through July 20th. The cost is $85 for members and $95 for non-members. The camp fee includes all supplies.

DINOSAUR CAMP: This camp is geared especially for children ages six through nine years old who are fascinated about dinosaurs and want to learn more. It will meet from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. July 24th through the 27th. The cost is $85 for members and $95 for non-members and includes all supplies.

For more information about any of the four camps, call Discovery Park of America at 731-85-5455 and ask for the education department. Space is limited, so enroll soon. Deadline to register is July 3.

