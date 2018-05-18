'Balloons Over Mt Vernon' are determined despite water shortage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Balloons Over Mt Vernon' are determined despite water shortage

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Other than the city helping out with some extra water, all the vendors here brought as much extra water from home(Source: KFVS) Other than the city helping out with some extra water, all the vendors here brought as much extra water from home(Source: KFVS)
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

While counties affected by the water crisis start to return to normalcy, organizers for 'Balloons Over Mt Vernon' are determined to keep to schedule this weekend despite setbacks from the shortage.

It's been a rough couple of days for many families in southern Illinois having to cut back on things like showers and washing clothes and stocking up on bottled water.

But with some help from the community and some hard-working people here at Balloons Over Mt. Vernon they're giving people something to get them out of the house and have some fun.

And, all of it without using up more precious water.

"The City of Mt. Vernon dropped off a pallet full of water this morning and, you know, we didn't ask for that so that's very gracious." As far as different planning for us we went through with getting some porta-potties delivered. We normally don't do that because we have a nice large terminal with really nice bathrooms."

Other than the city helping out with some extra water, all the vendors here brought as much extra water from home for cleaning after, so they wouldn't have to use any from here.

The only thing that would keep this event from taking off this weekend is the rain.

