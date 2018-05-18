WWII B-25 Bomber to soar into Cape Girardeau for week-long visit

Coming to Cape Girardeau this summer: a once in a lifetime opportunity to step on board of one of the most iconic airplanes from World War II.

The B-25 bomber known as “Maid in the Shade” will soar into the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Monday, June 18, 2018 for a week-long tour.

This will be your chance to go inside the warbird, and even go on a flight. CLICK HERE to plan your visit.

The stop is part of the Summer Flying Legends of Victory Tour that features several fully-restored WWII combat aircraft.

