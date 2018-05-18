Murphysboro, IL man sentenced to prison for child porn

A Murphysboro man was sentenced to 32 years in prison on child pornography charges.

67-year-old Paul J. Blaney was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and Child Pornography.

Beginning in November 2017, officers and detectives with the Murphysboro Police Department began an investigation of the defendant for possible inappropriate relationships with a child.

During that investigation, officers learned that, during the year of 2011, the defendant engaged in an act of sexual penetration with a child under the age of 13 years. Officers and detectives executed a search warrant at the defendant’s Murphysboro home and recovered a camera containing an SD card. During a forensic analysis of that camera and SD card, detectives recovered a number of photographs and videos depicting the defendant engaged in sexual acts with the child victim.

On March 1, 2018, the defendant entered a guilty plea to Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and Child Pornography. On May 18, 2018, a sentencing hearing was held where evidence was presented to the Court.

Blaney was sentenced to twenty-four years in prison for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. The defendant must serve a period of Mandatory Supervised Release of three (3) years to Natural Life. Additionally, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for production of Child Pornography. These sentences must run consecutively, meaning Blaney was sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison.

The investigation was conducted by the Murphysboro Police Department.

