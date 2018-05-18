Man sentenced for role in 2016 deadly shooting in Carbondale, IL

John Ingram was sentenced to more than 6 years (Source: Carbondale PD)

One man has been sentenced and other found guilty of murder in relation to a 2016 shooting in Carbondale, Illinois.

This is in relation to a March 27, 2016 deadly shooting in Carbondale on Beveridge Street.

One person had been shot and killed. An investigation revealed that Ingram fired his handgun a number of times toward a house in the 400 block of Walnut Street, and then into the air.

The investigation revealed that the victim was shot and killed by Travis Tyler’s gun.

The Jackson County State’s Attorney said John F. Ingram, 23, of St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced on May 18 to the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On March 19, Ingram entered an open plea of guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm for his role in this incident. During that sentencing hearing, evidence in aggravation and mitigation was presented to the Court.

Ingram was sentenced to serve 6 1/2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections

On March 27, 2018, Travis Tyler was found guilty by a Jackson County Jury of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Tyler’s sentencing is pending.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.