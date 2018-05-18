Oak Ridge, MO man sentenced in IL to 15 years for meth-related charge

A Missouri man has been sentenced to prison in Illinois for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

On May 17, 2018, Derek L. Sumpter “Doucher” 31, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, was sentenced to federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine offense, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

Sumpter had pleaded guilty to a one-count second indictment charging the conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Sumpter was sentenced to 188 months, more than 15 years, of prison time to be followed by four years on supervised release. He was also fined $400.

The indictment alleged that the offense occurred between 2015 and April 2017, in Perry, Randolph, Monroe, and St. Clair Counties.

Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings established that Sumpter was involved with a number of others in the distribution of ice. Ice is methamphetamine which has a purity level of at least 80 percent.

At sentencing, the district court found that Sumpter was responsible for the distribution of over 423 grams of ice.

Five co-defendants have already been sentenced to prison for their roles in the drug scheme. Four more co-defendants have pled guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Drug Tactical Unit, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois, Chester Police Department, Coulterville Police Department, Belleville Police Department, Lenzburg Police Department, Perry County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office, and Drug Enforcement Administration. The Randolph County States Attorney’s Office and the Monroe County States Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

