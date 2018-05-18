Relatives say state isn't making payments for foster kids - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Relatives say state isn't making payments for foster kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A group of relatives raising children removed from homes have accused Kentucky of not providing foster care payments.

The Courier Journal reports Lexington lawyer Richard Dawahare filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of the 14 adults and 21 children. The lawsuit comes months after a federal court ruled Kentucky must pay relatives providing free foster care just as it pays licensed foster care families.

The state said earlier this year that it would begin making payments of about $750 a month per child. But Dawahare says the process has been slow and officials routinely deny people he believes are entitled to payments.

Doug Hogan is a spokesman for the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services. He says the agency is confident in its interpretation of the ruling.

